Opinion & Analysis

JENNIFER PLATT | When nostalgia and doom collide

Was skulduggery easier before the digital age spiralled us into chaos? Perhaps Louise Candlish has the answer

08 March 2023 - 20:52
Jennifer Platt Sunday Times books editor

As I have mentioned before, the Nineties are back — in fashion, books, movies and sitcoms — with nostalgia for the period focused on 1995...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | Don’t get sh*tfaced, explore where we’re at, then curl up with ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | Viola finds herself, Jennette is glad mom died, but spare a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | There’s nothing flat about Annie Ernaux Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Unlimited clean-ups at consumers’ expense Opinion & Analysis
  2. OBITUARY | Pule ‘Tate’ Makgoe whipped Free State schools into matric ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Can the ANC risk putting Ramaphosa’s face on its 2024 ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Mark Pilgrim, an inspiring voice that will live on Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Reticent Ramaphosa would rather shuffle his feet than ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Madonsela reprimands Mpofu for 'attacking' her appearance
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case