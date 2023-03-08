Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Either varsities cave in or protests persist. Here’s a possible way out

Government could cancel all student debt, but there are two problems

08 March 2023 - 20:53

Here’s we are doomed to student protests at the start of every academic year: the logic of the students and that of the universities are irreconcilable...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘Not how we envisaged 2023’: UCT council to urgently tackle ‘governance crisis’ News
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Our ‘Piet Promises’ president spoke poppycock about education ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Students are struggling, but let’s not destabilise universities in ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Our unproductive school system must realise that time is money Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | UCT may have landed on its feet, but it might not be so lucky ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | SA’s education policies need a drastic overhaul Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Unlimited clean-ups at consumers’ expense Opinion & Analysis
  2. OBITUARY | Pule ‘Tate’ Makgoe whipped Free State schools into matric ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Can the ANC risk putting Ramaphosa’s face on its 2024 ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Mark Pilgrim, an inspiring voice that will live on Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Reticent Ramaphosa would rather shuffle his feet than ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Madonsela reprimands Mpofu for 'attacking' her appearance
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case