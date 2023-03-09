MAKHUDU SEFARA | ‘All hands on deck’ Lesufi would rather die trying as he senses danger ahead
The Gauteng premier’s allocation of significant funds towards the fight against crime is commendable, but will it be enough to save him?
09 March 2023 - 21:44
Uncertainty, at times, spawns inventiveness. It creates discomfort that forces us into action. Part of the reason our country is in the mess it is in now, is because those in power, the ANC, have always thought of themselves possessed of the right to rule...
MAKHUDU SEFARA | ‘All hands on deck’ Lesufi would rather die trying as he senses danger ahead
The Gauteng premier’s allocation of significant funds towards the fight against crime is commendable, but will it be enough to save him?
Uncertainty, at times, spawns inventiveness. It creates discomfort that forces us into action. Part of the reason our country is in the mess it is in now, is because those in power, the ANC, have always thought of themselves possessed of the right to rule...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos