Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | You can’t help but marvel at Mbalula’s world of wondrous oblivion

The ANC secretary-general’s warning that non-performers’ days are numbered will be based on what level of performance?

09 March 2023 - 20:39
Tom Eaton Columnist

It’s great that Fikile Mbalula has warned incompetent ANC officials that they are on notice, but one has to ask: given the existence of the Dunning-Kruger effect, how would Mbalula know what incompetence looks like?..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Predicting Cyril’s reshuffle is not an exact science Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | What next? We need to ask ourselves what sort of country we want to ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Time to start doing your sums to see how far you can afford to get ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Now all of a sudden Ramaphosa trusts law enforcement? Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | ANC pride will no doubt prevail when Ramaphosa shuffles his pack Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. OBITUARY | Pule ‘Tate’ Makgoe whipped Free State schools into matric ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Mark Pilgrim, an inspiring voice that will live on Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Unlimited clean-ups at consumers’ expense Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | I’m still in the dark as to the reasons behind increasing the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Predicting Cyril’s reshuffle is not an exact science Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Madonsela reprimands Mpofu for 'attacking' her appearance
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case