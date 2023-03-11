Opinion & Analysis

Cyril's bloated, uninspiring cabinet will be slow and inefficient

11 March 2023 - 09:07

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reshuffled cabinet is simply too large, which makes it impossible to make decisions quickly, co-ordinate the disparate actions of government and increase efficiency in service delivery to end blackouts and unlock bottlenecks in the ailing economy...

