Cyril's bloated, uninspiring cabinet will be slow and inefficient
11 March 2023 - 09:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reshuffled cabinet is simply too large, which makes it impossible to make decisions quickly, co-ordinate the disparate actions of government and increase efficiency in service delivery to end blackouts and unlock bottlenecks in the ailing economy...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.