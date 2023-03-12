OPINION | GBV at the click of a button: even online, misogyny is out of line
Gender-based violence is a growing concern in South Africa, and the rise of the internet and social media has only amplified this problem
12 March 2023 - 19:57 By Eileen Carter
Gender-based violence (GBV) is a growing concern in South Africa, and the rise of the internet and social media has only amplified the problem. During the state of the nation address in February this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa again called on individuals, institutions and leaders to end violence against women. Nevertheless, online spaces, which can be seen as empowering and liberating, are increasingly used to perpetuate harm against users and in particular women...
Gender-based violence (GBV) is a growing concern in South Africa, and the rise of the internet and social media has only amplified the problem. During the state of the nation address in February this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa again called on individuals, institutions and leaders to end violence against women. Nevertheless, online spaces, which can be seen as empowering and liberating, are increasingly used to perpetuate harm against users and in particular women...
