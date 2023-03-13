TOM EATON | If Tokyo Sexwale is writing lovely things about you, joke’s on you
It’s easy to become cynical and start doubting everything you read
13 March 2023 - 20:31
The press has lost some of its lustre in recent decades, and on the weekend, as I read Tokyo Sexwale wax lyrical in a Sunday Times op-ed, declaring that Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile could form a “dynamic duo” that might rival Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, I understood why someone might have the urge to crumple up a newspaper and fling it across the room...
