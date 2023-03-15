PENWELL DLAMINI | A video of Joburg CBD crime is one thing, living it is another: my story
Little did I know that not far from where I had seen a man lying dead days before, I would find myself lying unconscious
15 March 2023 - 21:06
Earlier this month, I saw a man lying face down on the corner of Claim and Sophie De Bruyn streets in downtown Johannesburg. He had been killed right next to the taxi rank and police had secured the crime scene by the time I arrived...
PENWELL DLAMINI | A video of Joburg CBD crime is one thing, living it is another: my story
Little did I know that not far from where I had seen a man lying dead days before, I would find myself lying unconscious
Earlier this month, I saw a man lying face down on the corner of Claim and Sophie De Bruyn streets in downtown Johannesburg. He had been killed right next to the taxi rank and police had secured the crime scene by the time I arrived...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos