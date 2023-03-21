JUSTICE MALALA | Forget about the poor, Malema aims to position himself and the EFF for next year’s election
Expect more intimidation and threats of violence from EFF — it's who they are
21 March 2023 - 10:48
Violence, fear, and intimidation are part of the political playbook of the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema...
JUSTICE MALALA | Forget about the poor, Malema aims to position himself and the EFF for next year’s election
Expect more intimidation and threats of violence from EFF — it's who they are
Violence, fear, and intimidation are part of the political playbook of the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos