EDITORIAL | Township entrepreneurs need to diversify, but it’s more important to invest in them
Without investing in the very sector it aims to help, Lesufi’s plan for township businesses will remain just a good idea
23 March 2023 - 22:36
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi was greeted with applause when he announced an increased investment in township businesses, but the cheers threaten to turn to jeers if his government does not act to eliminate the hurdles that small businesses face...
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi was greeted with applause when he announced an increased investment in township businesses, but the cheers threaten to turn to jeers if his government does not act to eliminate the hurdles that small businesses face...
