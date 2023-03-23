PATRICK BULGER | Well hello, Dali: you’re still crowin’, you’re still goin’ strong
The question is: how much more rhetoric can anyone take from the colonial-style barrister and the damp squib party that pays him so lavishly?
23 March 2023 - 22:34
Silence in the EFF’s racial kangaroo court: Dali Mpofu SC, the EFF’s fustian colonial-style barrister, has a question for South Africa’s whites. He evidently thinks the answer is difficult. It isn’t. ..
PATRICK BULGER | Well hello, Dali: you’re still crowin’, you’re still goin’ strong
The question is: how much more rhetoric can anyone take from the colonial-style barrister and the damp squib party that pays him so lavishly?
Silence in the EFF’s racial kangaroo court: Dali Mpofu SC, the EFF’s fustian colonial-style barrister, has a question for South Africa’s whites. He evidently thinks the answer is difficult. It isn’t. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos