PALI LEHOHLA | SA’s chance to divorce from oppressive cycles is coming
The application of the M-cycle is poised to become a global technology leader and may ease the burden of load-shedding
26 March 2023 - 19:25 By Pali Lehohla
Functional societies govern through agreements. Former Lesotho prime minister Dr Ntsu Mokhehle defined politics as society’s agreement on how to conduct their lives. Such agreements are influenced by more rules that encourage specific rules of engagement...
PALI LEHOHLA | SA’s chance to divorce from oppressive cycles is coming
The application of the M-cycle is poised to become a global technology leader and may ease the burden of load-shedding
Functional societies govern through agreements. Former Lesotho prime minister Dr Ntsu Mokhehle defined politics as society’s agreement on how to conduct their lives. Such agreements are influenced by more rules that encourage specific rules of engagement...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos