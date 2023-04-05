Opinion & Analysis

JENNIFER PLATT | What better than a long weekend of schmaltz?

And fortunately I’ll have it in spades with Jo Watson and Kara Gnodde

05 April 2023 - 21:21
Jennifer Platt Sunday Times books editor

Friday is the beginning of a much-needed long weekend, with no solid plans, deliberately, so please don’t invite me to anything. I cannot wait to binge trashy reality TV shows and read a load of schmaltzy novels...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | The cancellation game: never let cellphone companies go Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | The timing of the ANC’s trip to Russia makes a lot of sense Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Gordin’s murder is a reminder that the outrageous has become ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Go BIG or go home: SA’s best-case scenario for policy Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | It’s hard to believe Godongwana’s Eskom exemption is the way to go Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...