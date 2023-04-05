JONATHAN JANSEN | What powerful report gets right and wrong about education in SA
No, corruption in education and lack of accountability are not the key problems, and good data and solid research will not change the minds of this government
05 April 2023 - 21:21
With the 2024 elections almost upon us, and with an expected change in government, this is an opportune time to put on the table clear and effective strategies for radically changing a school system stranded in a sea of mediocrity. No doubt this moment was on the mind of the Centre for Development Enterprise (CDE), when it released a powerful report titled The Silent Crisis with the urgent sub-title, Time to Fix South Africa’s Schools. A liberal, pro-business, independent think-tank, the CDE was slowly drifting into political obscurity until it produced a series of five compact, accessible and well-argued positions on the crisis and how to resolve it...
