EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | The opposite of pointing out Western moral viciousness isn’t to let Putin off the hook
The integrity of our legal system is at stake in this debate in fundamental ways that are not adequately highlighted
11 April 2023 - 20:34
It is an absolute disgrace that the South African government should even think of ignoring the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin should he come to South Africa. The arguments for doing so (https://www.iol.co.za/news/six-poor-defences-of-bashirs-escape-1872478) are identical to, and as weak as, those for not arresting Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir many years ago when he was here in South Africa. Sadly, we also then have to rehearse why those arguments were weak to remind the current lot in government why they should be sensible. It also wouldn’t help to think (again) of possibly withdrawing from the Rome Statute. (%20https:/www.iol.co.za/news/opinion/eusebius-mckaiser-sa-withdrawal-from-icc-a-deep-moral-stain-2082765) That, too, requires explanation again. ..
