JENNIFER PLATT | Is the BRF basic or bougie? Either way, a vibe check might be in order
The British royals are fighting back at disruption with a number of books, but can they change the current narrative regarding the family?
12 April 2023 - 21:13
There are a few new words and terms that jangle my nerves. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy new newfangled phrases that surprise and feel joyous to use, such as “vibe check" (making sure people are having a good time) and one I have been using for a while now — “bougie" (rich, luxurious, extravagant), which essentially is international slang for our “larney” but not as “basic" (boring, unoriginal, mainstream and uncool)...
JENNIFER PLATT | Is the BRF basic or bougie? Either way, a vibe check might be in order
The British royals are fighting back at disruption with a number of books, but can they change the current narrative regarding the family?
There are a few new words and terms that jangle my nerves. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy new newfangled phrases that surprise and feel joyous to use, such as “vibe check" (making sure people are having a good time) and one I have been using for a while now — “bougie" (rich, luxurious, extravagant), which essentially is international slang for our “larney” but not as “basic" (boring, unoriginal, mainstream and uncool)...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos