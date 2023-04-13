Opinion & Analysis

PATRICK BULGER | Russian on a roll: Queasy takeaways from SA’s relish for Putin

The ANC owes its loyalties to Russia, it seems, but it conveniently disregards the very Western nature of the freedoms under which it enjoys so much privilege

13 April 2023 - 22:30

South Africa’s “neutral”, nudge-wink stance in the Russia-Ukraine war might be acceptable if we were indeed “neutral” in the conflict, but our barely-hidden enthusiasm for Vladimir Putin’s indiscriminate and illegal invasion of a neighbouring independent state is international diplomacy’s worst-kept secret. Do we care though?  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. PATRICK BULGER | JOU MARS SE: Elon Musk and the profits of doom Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Well hello, Dali: you’re still crowin’, you’re still goin’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Rights of passage: SA grows up and gives Malema the middle ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PATRICK BULGER | Shooting the lights out: gloom upon darkness in executive ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | The opposite of pointing out Western moral viciousness ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Money can’t buy you love, but it can buy you citizenship and keep ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Bester and Dr Magudumana: is it ‘thug love’ or normal ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | There’s a mess all right, but unfortunately no Messiah Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Only Bester could best Eskom, and the ANC is smugly loving the ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court