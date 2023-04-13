PATRICK BULGER | Russian on a roll: Queasy takeaways from SA’s relish for Putin
The ANC owes its loyalties to Russia, it seems, but it conveniently disregards the very Western nature of the freedoms under which it enjoys so much privilege
13 April 2023 - 22:30
South Africa’s “neutral”, nudge-wink stance in the Russia-Ukraine war might be acceptable if we were indeed “neutral” in the conflict, but our barely-hidden enthusiasm for Vladimir Putin’s indiscriminate and illegal invasion of a neighbouring independent state is international diplomacy’s worst-kept secret. Do we care though? ..
PATRICK BULGER | Russian on a roll: Queasy takeaways from SA’s relish for Putin
The ANC owes its loyalties to Russia, it seems, but it conveniently disregards the very Western nature of the freedoms under which it enjoys so much privilege
South Africa’s “neutral”, nudge-wink stance in the Russia-Ukraine war might be acceptable if we were indeed “neutral” in the conflict, but our barely-hidden enthusiasm for Vladimir Putin’s indiscriminate and illegal invasion of a neighbouring independent state is international diplomacy’s worst-kept secret. Do we care though? ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos