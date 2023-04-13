TOM EATON | For Bester or worse: it’s obvious government can’t keep us safe from dangerous criminals

The Thabo Bester saga has shown that the ANC has unequivocally abdicated its responsibility as a government

The Thabo Bester scandal has confirmed once and for all that the doors in some South African prisons are coin operated. But if we can’t rely on jails to mete out the punishment our scumbags deserve, there are at least some other incarceration options we could start exploring. ..