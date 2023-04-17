TOM EATON | The reality is badly serious, but the news can be seriously good
It is telling that we consider good news about good people, striving to make SA a better place, common and unremarkable
17 April 2023 - 20:17
I know that writers writing about writing can be a special form of torture, but as the clapped-out merry-go-round of our news cycle takes another turn, and we cling to the sticky poles of the fake horsies and get ready for one more predictable journey to nowhere, I feel a duty to warn my readers that this column is the product of censorship and is therefore not a trustworthy lens through which to view the present moment...
TOM EATON | The reality is badly serious, but the news can be seriously good
It is telling that we consider good news about good people, striving to make SA a better place, common and unremarkable
I know that writers writing about writing can be a special form of torture, but as the clapped-out merry-go-round of our news cycle takes another turn, and we cling to the sticky poles of the fake horsies and get ready for one more predictable journey to nowhere, I feel a duty to warn my readers that this column is the product of censorship and is therefore not a trustworthy lens through which to view the present moment...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos