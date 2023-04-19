JENNIFER PLATT | Hit the road with Sihle Khumalo and milk him for gems
The author’s latest travelogue takes readers behind the names of South African cities and towns while asking some hard questions
19 April 2023 - 20:58
When it gets to this time of the year, I want to pack a bag and go on a long, cross-country road trip. I don’t know if it’s because I have visions of seeing the leaves change colour or I want to stay in faraway lodges with fireplaces. Or, and this is probably the reason, it’s just time for a change of scenery...
JENNIFER PLATT | Hit the road with Sihle Khumalo and milk him for gems
The author’s latest travelogue takes readers behind the names of South African cities and towns while asking some hard questions
When it gets to this time of the year, I want to pack a bag and go on a long, cross-country road trip. I don’t know if it’s because I have visions of seeing the leaves change colour or I want to stay in faraway lodges with fireplaces. Or, and this is probably the reason, it’s just time for a change of scenery...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos