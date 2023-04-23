EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Kallie, what harm do you suffer by not waving the old SA flag gratuitously?
Kallie is free to wrap himself in that flag in the privacy of his home, but he mustn’t test the scope of the court order by streaming his self-love online
23 April 2023 - 19:46
Only white supremacists with nostalgia for apartheid desperately want to publicly wave the old South African flag. This is why anyone committed to anti-racism should welcome Friday’s unanimous Supreme Court judgment in Bloemfontein. The court held that the gratuitous public display of the old South African flag amounts to hate speech, unfair racial discrimination and harassment. ..
