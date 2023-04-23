WENDY KNOWLER | Have you got old debt? You could be off the hook
Collecting old, padded debt is a lucrative business, many consumers are paying unnecessarily because they don’t know their rights
23 April 2023 - 19:46
The Prescription Act is a quirky piece of law. Faced with a demand to pay a debt that’s been dormant for more than three years, a consumer can play the prescription card and refuse to pay it...
