Eusebius on TimesLIVE
PODCAST | Political criticism of ICC 'won't hold water if Putin visits SA'
27 April 2023 - 07:00
Respected former Wits University legal academic Dr James Grant joined Eusebius McKaiser on his TimesLIVE podcast to focus on whether it is compulsory for the government to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he comes to South Africa...
Eusebius on TimesLIVE
PODCAST | Political criticism of ICC 'won't hold water if Putin visits SA'
Respected former Wits University legal academic Dr James Grant joined Eusebius McKaiser on his TimesLIVE podcast to focus on whether it is compulsory for the government to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he comes to South Africa...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos