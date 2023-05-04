Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Leadership by summits: how to let things fall apart

These glorified talk shops create a veneer of progress. What we need is messy, unglamorous work

04 May 2023 - 23:05
Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE

Do you need to appear like you’re working? Or at least have your challenges brought to the attention of the country’s highest offices? Well, worry no more — simply organise a summit and invite President Cyril Ramaphosa...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | I hear you like big numbers, Mr President, so let’s zero in on that ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Nothing to fry when the egg always ends up on the face Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | We’re punch-drunk palookas compared with the Southeast Asians Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Crime-fighting wardens hit the streets, but can we keep their guns ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Have you got old debt? You could be off the hook Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka