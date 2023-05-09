Eusebius on TimesLIVE
PODCAST | Veteran social justice activist shares insights on new political players
09 May 2023 - 20:42
Eusebius McKaiser hosted well-known human rights and social justice activist Mark Heywood on his TimesLIVE podcast. They were in conversation about how new political players, especially those who will be contesting the 2024 general elections, could maximise their chances of making a real and positive democratic difference...
