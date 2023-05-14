JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC’s foreign policy and how the West was lost
South Africa’s misguided loyalty to Russia that extends to the apartheid era is outdated and will, no doubt, have serious consequences
14 May 2023 - 20:04
We are looking for answers to South Africa’s perplexing foreign policy actions in all the wrong places. In our shock and confusion over the ANC and South Africa’s support for Russia’s illegal invasion of a smaller, weaker, independent neighbour, we are seeking rational reasons for why South Africa is jeopardising its own people’s interests for the embrace of Russia, a country with which it shares few values and even fewer economic ties...
