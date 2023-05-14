PALI LEHOHLA | Deserters of the war run state institutions. That’s no good story to tell
The ‘South Africa is resilient’ line is tired when bad policies drive the poor into further despair
14 May 2023 - 20:05 By Pali Lehohla
Gimme Hope Joanna by Eddie Grant was a song Nicola Comninos tried to sing to her audience without success on Morning Live. Institutions matter in design of policy, especially in economics. Institutions anchor the instrumentality of human agency over the so-called free market forces. Institutions matter when crises loom large as they do in South Africa, especially those related to energy. Free market forces are brutal and totally not free, and the naïve get beaten time and again. The free markets need institutions that intervene in their favour to help them thrive. Evidence in most cases shows such policies are meant to favour them...
PALI LEHOHLA | Deserters of the war run state institutions. That’s no good story to tell
The ‘South Africa is resilient’ line is tired when bad policies drive the poor into further despair
Gimme Hope Joanna by Eddie Grant was a song Nicola Comninos tried to sing to her audience without success on Morning Live. Institutions matter in design of policy, especially in economics. Institutions anchor the instrumentality of human agency over the so-called free market forces. Institutions matter when crises loom large as they do in South Africa, especially those related to energy. Free market forces are brutal and totally not free, and the naïve get beaten time and again. The free markets need institutions that intervene in their favour to help them thrive. Evidence in most cases shows such policies are meant to favour them...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos