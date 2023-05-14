Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | Deserters of the war run state institutions. That’s no good story to tell

The ‘South Africa is resilient’ line is tired when bad policies drive the poor into further despair

14 May 2023 - 20:05 By Pali Lehohla

Gimme Hope Joanna by Eddie Grant was a song Nicola Comninos tried to sing to her audience without success on Morning Live. Institutions matter in design of policy, especially in economics. Institutions anchor the instrumentality of human agency over the so-called free market forces. Institutions matter when crises loom large as they do in South Africa, especially those related to energy. Free market forces are brutal and totally not free, and the naïve get beaten time and again. The free markets need institutions that intervene in their favour to help them thrive. Evidence in most cases shows such policies are meant to favour them...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Nkandla detachment: attention-seeking missiles prefer soft ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | A minister of electricity with no power — Ramokgopa's role looks ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Deserters of the war run state institutions. That’s no good ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide South Africa’s two ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The Bereng family deserves answers from the police Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Thousands of CPUT students stranded at bus station after vacating ...
'Russian ship in SA is very concerning': State department echos US ambassador's ...