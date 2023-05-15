EDITORIAL | Emalahleni deaths should spark a movement to fix SA’s many dysfunctions
In a normal society the death of a 13-year-old leader in the making, allegedly at the hands of the police, would be front page news
15 May 2023 - 20:38
Not two weeks ago, Philasande Yende was one of South Africa's potential future leaders. The 13-year-old, as deputy headboy of Robert Carruthers Primary School, was also a keen sportsman and member of the first rugby and soccer teams. For his family, his achievements were a source of pride, an indication of what he could one day become. Their dreams now lie shattered in the streets of Emalahleni, where their beloved boy was caught in the crossfire during service delivery protests on Wednesday. The teenager was shot in the head and died in hospital...
