Opinion & Analysis

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Unemployment entrenches racism and patriarchy, but it doesn't stop there

South Africa is a tough place to be in right now, but it is particularly harsh for black women

17 May 2023 - 15:57
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst

While everyone is affected by the sorry state of our nation, it is simply not the case that we are equally affected. Data from the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2023, for example, provide excellent insights into the gendered and racialised features of unemployment. This is despite the insistence in some online echo chambers, habituated by the children of hegemony, that South Africa is a difficult place to live in if you are white and male. In fact, the least worse off are white South Africans, still; and white men, especially, do not, as a group, know what it is like to truly struggle to enter the labour market. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | Veteran social justice activist shares insights on new political ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PODCAST | South African foreign policy inconsistent and incoherent Opinion & Analysis
  3. PODCAST | Freedom Day but not yet economic uhuru South Africa
  4. PODCAST | Political criticism of ICC 'won't hold water if Putin visits SA' Opinion & Analysis
  5. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Kallie, what harm do you suffer by not waving the old SA ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide South Africa’s two ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Deserters of the war run state institutions. That’s no good ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC’s foreign policy and how the West was lost Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | It works every time: when in a corner, attack the West Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC’s foreign policy and how the West was lost Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe