PALI LEHOHLA | Sorry, babes: those suckers left booby traps and no milk
Andre de Ruyter’s book has thrown the cat among the pigeons as the day of reckoning nears
21 May 2023 - 20:00 By Pali Lehohla
Like children of an emaciated mother whose breasts have dried up, the Association of Comms and Telecoms (ACT) of South Africa have recently come together crying for milk. This goes to show the crisis has become an impending catastrophe. Telecommunication companies have installed solar panels and batteries but, like the stretched-out breasts, cannot produce milk no matter how much the child cries. Significant evidence should be sought from Germany, and the cries by ACT just confirm that the Just Energy Transition (JET) is just a lemon and not an orange. Yet there are promises of about 9,000 megawatts of installable renewables. Take it from Germany, which has gone for real power from coal and heeded electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s cry that only coal or nuclear provide baseload required for a secure grid. Minister of forestry and fisheries Barbra Creecy in her budget speech hopes for milk when her more-than-affording data centre have confirmed that solar’s breasts have actually dried up. Go to any shopping mall and you’ll see many heeded the call with football pitch-sized installations. Yet when Eskom goes in its astronomic load-shedding level ntoni-ntoni, these shopping malls fold into darkness...
PALI LEHOHLA | Sorry, babes: those suckers left booby traps and no milk
Andre de Ruyter’s book has thrown the cat among the pigeons as the day of reckoning nears
Like children of an emaciated mother whose breasts have dried up, the Association of Comms and Telecoms (ACT) of South Africa have recently come together crying for milk. This goes to show the crisis has become an impending catastrophe. Telecommunication companies have installed solar panels and batteries but, like the stretched-out breasts, cannot produce milk no matter how much the child cries. Significant evidence should be sought from Germany, and the cries by ACT just confirm that the Just Energy Transition (JET) is just a lemon and not an orange. Yet there are promises of about 9,000 megawatts of installable renewables. Take it from Germany, which has gone for real power from coal and heeded electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s cry that only coal or nuclear provide baseload required for a secure grid. Minister of forestry and fisheries Barbra Creecy in her budget speech hopes for milk when her more-than-affording data centre have confirmed that solar’s breasts have actually dried up. Go to any shopping mall and you’ll see many heeded the call with football pitch-sized installations. Yet when Eskom goes in its astronomic load-shedding level ntoni-ntoni, these shopping malls fold into darkness...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos