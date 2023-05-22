OBITUARY | Denis Worrall, the NP’s charismatic ‘great white hope’ of SA politics
Adios to the man who cemented apartheid and helped knock it down later
22 May 2023 - 21:08
In 1986, apartheid's most eloquent spokesman Denis Worrall, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 87, gave up his cushy job as South Africa's ambassador in London and returned to the country to take on one of the National Party government's most senior and formidable cabinet ministers, Chris Heunis, as an independent candidate in the 1987 general election on an anti-apartheid ticket...
OBITUARY | Denis Worrall, the NP’s charismatic ‘great white hope’ of SA politics
Adios to the man who cemented apartheid and helped knock it down later
In 1986, apartheid's most eloquent spokesman Denis Worrall, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 87, gave up his cushy job as South Africa's ambassador in London and returned to the country to take on one of the National Party government's most senior and formidable cabinet ministers, Chris Heunis, as an independent candidate in the 1987 general election on an anti-apartheid ticket...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos