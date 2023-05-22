TOM EATON | Ghostwriters earn millions to write books that an upcoming generation won’t grasp
Let’s not forget the R8,000 spent on vacuuming lessons
22 May 2023 - 21:08
Say what you like about Cyril Ramaphosa, but he has his finger on the pulse. Not of the country, of course, but it’s definitely a pulse; possibly a bean or a lentil, or perhaps a mushy pea, being gloomily nudged back and forth across Ramaphosa’s plate as he glumly wonders how different things might have been if someone had explained to him in 2016 that being president would require him to be a president...
TOM EATON | Ghostwriters earn millions to write books that an upcoming generation won’t grasp
Let’s not forget the R8,000 spent on vacuuming lessons
Say what you like about Cyril Ramaphosa, but he has his finger on the pulse. Not of the country, of course, but it’s definitely a pulse; possibly a bean or a lentil, or perhaps a mushy pea, being gloomily nudged back and forth across Ramaphosa’s plate as he glumly wonders how different things might have been if someone had explained to him in 2016 that being president would require him to be a president...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos