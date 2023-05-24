JENNIFER PLATT | Tuck in at the Kingsmead Book Fair. There might even be wild boar
The event takes place on Saturday and there is much on offer for adults, their young counterparts and children
24 May 2023 - 22:25
Among my favourite parts of Asterix comic books are the endings. That’s when there's a celebration with a huge feast after the tiny band of Gaulish warriors defeats those silly-dilly sandalled Romans. It’s where all the Gauls gather in the forest with tankards of beer and goblets of wine, massive wild boars being spit roasted in the background (one of my weird food fantasies is to hold a humongous leg of boar in one hand)...
JENNIFER PLATT | Tuck in at the Kingsmead Book Fair. There might even be wild boar
The event takes place on Saturday and there is much on offer for adults, their young counterparts and children
Among my favourite parts of Asterix comic books are the endings. That’s when there's a celebration with a huge feast after the tiny band of Gaulish warriors defeats those silly-dilly sandalled Romans. It’s where all the Gauls gather in the forest with tankards of beer and goblets of wine, massive wild boars being spit roasted in the background (one of my weird food fantasies is to hold a humongous leg of boar in one hand)...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos