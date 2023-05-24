TOM EATON | Eat dirt, blow with the wind, fight fire with fire, just don’t mess with water
Politicians are skilled at deferring or denying difficult realities, and for three of the four elements, that approach generally works
24 May 2023 - 22:25
As the ANC and DA scramble to blame each other for the cholera outbreak in Tshwane, politicians and the public are getting a harsh reminder of something activists have been yelling for decades: whatever you mess up, make sure it’s not the water. ..
