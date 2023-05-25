MAKHUDU SEFARA | What would it have cost Mashele to calm the hell down?
This is how anger becomes a blind spot
25 May 2023 - 22:51
When disgraced author and political commentator Prince Mashele told eNCA anchor Sally Burdette he now owes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba R12.5m, the costliness of anger became even more palpable...
MAKHUDU SEFARA | What would it have cost Mashele to calm the hell down?
This is how anger becomes a blind spot
When disgraced author and political commentator Prince Mashele told eNCA anchor Sally Burdette he now owes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba R12.5m, the costliness of anger became even more palpable...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos