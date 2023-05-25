TOM EATON | Mashaba’s book likens him to Steve Jobs — you laugh, but he played this week like ‘Logan Roy’
A genre-bender that blends politics and comedy? Count me in
25 May 2023 - 22:53
Herman Mashaba has achieved many things in his life but this week South Africa discovered that he is also a genre-bending literary game changer, having funded the world’s first political hagiography that is also a comedy...
TOM EATON | Mashaba’s book likens him to Steve Jobs — you laugh, but he played this week like ‘Logan Roy’
A genre-bender that blends politics and comedy? Count me in
Herman Mashaba has achieved many things in his life but this week South Africa discovered that he is also a genre-bending literary game changer, having funded the world’s first political hagiography that is also a comedy...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos