JUSTICE MALALA | Expensive state-funded homicide is unfolding before our eyes
These people destroy water infrastructure so that they can provide water tanker services — this is corruption in broad daylight
28 May 2023 - 22:00
My friend’s message chilled me. I had been on a 15-hour flight from New York to Joburg. When I landed I turned my phone on. Hers was the first message to pop up. “Dear Justice,” it said, “I remember arriving in Joburg in 2007 and being so proud that I was finally in an African city where you could drink the best water in the world straight from the tap. Now I am listening to the radio announcing that 15 people (the death toll at the time) had died of cholera from the water in Hammanskraal. This seems like a tipping point.”..
