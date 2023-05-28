Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Expensive state-funded homicide is unfolding before our eyes

These people destroy water infrastructure so that they can provide water tanker services — this is corruption in broad daylight

28 May 2023 - 22:00

My friend’s message chilled me. I had been on a 15-hour flight from New York to Joburg. When I landed I turned my phone on. Hers was the first message to pop up. “Dear Justice,” it said, “I remember arriving in Joburg in 2007 and being so proud that I was finally in an African city where you could drink the best water in the world straight from the tap. Now I am listening to the radio announcing that 15 people (the death toll at the time) had died of cholera from the water in Hammanskraal. This seems like a tipping point.”..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Curtains, big bucks and flash rides, but the honour to lead ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Shameful saga has soiled reputations of Mashaba and Mashele Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | In the depth of our despair, we find our true South African spirit Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | What would it have cost Mashele to calm the hell down? Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Mashaba’s book likens him to Steve Jobs — you laugh, but he played ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...