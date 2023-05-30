Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | ‘Nonaligned’, ‘pick up the rand’, ‘president’: when words mean fokol

Back at the mythical dawn of democracy, such colourful language used by a minister would have had repercussions

30 May 2023 - 22:02
Tony Leon Columnist

American dissident and writer James Baldwin once noted you can judge the state of a nation’s educational level by the quality of its political speech...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Expensive state-funded homicide is unfolding before our eyes Opinion & Analysis
  2. South Africa’s pact with Russia — and its actions — cast doubt on its claims of ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. LISTEN | Eusebius McKaiser's last podcast on TimesLIVE: Is there a viable ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | So much self-praise, so little fanfare for Eskom at the big 100 Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Remember when SA’s middle finger to the West had that Mbeki-esque ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death