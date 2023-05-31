JENNIFER PLATT | Raise your reading glasses to the book that makes you want to read the next
I divide books into experiences and now I’m in the middle of a satisfying, loadshedding-friendly snack
31 May 2023 - 21:23
I can understand why people don’t like to read. Recently, I had to read a book that was as enjoyable as going to the dentist for a root canal. I won’t say what book it was, or why I had to read it. It was just a terrible experience, and one that I have to go through every now and again. A pitfall of the job, so to speak. It’s obviously not the worst thing — #firstworldproblems #ilovemyjob — and I am since over it, but I think if that was the one book I picked up in years, I wouldn’t question why I don’t enjoy reading. ..
JENNIFER PLATT | Raise your reading glasses to the book that makes you want to read the next
I divide books into experiences and now I’m in the middle of a satisfying, loadshedding-friendly snack
I can understand why people don’t like to read. Recently, I had to read a book that was as enjoyable as going to the dentist for a root canal. I won’t say what book it was, or why I had to read it. It was just a terrible experience, and one that I have to go through every now and again. A pitfall of the job, so to speak. It’s obviously not the worst thing — #firstworldproblems #ilovemyjob — and I am since over it, but I think if that was the one book I picked up in years, I wouldn’t question why I don’t enjoy reading. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos