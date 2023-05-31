LINDA NCUBE-NKOMO | Dear parents who spank: beaten children beat others
Corporal punishment might give short-term obedience out of fear, but the long-term consequences are resentment and trauma
This week, as the country commemorates Child Protection Week, we need to revisit the issue of disciplining of children. We urgently need to reflect on how to raise children without resorting to physical violence to correct behaviour.
Child Protection Week raises awareness and highlights the rights of children as enshrined in the constitution and the Children’s Act. Violence against children is typically discussed in the context of sexual violence and highlighted during the 16 Days of Activism of no violence against women and children, but we don’t say much about violence as a tool of discipline.
South Africa is already a violent country, as indicated by the latest crime statistics, which reveal that more than 6,200 people were killed between January and March this year, a figure that translates to almost 70 murders a day in South Africa.
But interestingly, we don’t link corporal punishment to violence against children. One can’t fathom why adults fail to understand that violence begets violence. Children who experience any form of violence as discipline are most likely to use violence as punishment. We need to break the cycle of violence as a means of discipline and ensure we use and teach different ways of raising disciplined children.
As adults, surely we can agree there are better ways to discipline children and that smacking them paves a destructive path for the child — one littered with long-term trauma.
It is extremely worrisome that a Stats SA report released two months ago stated that about 84% of children experienced corporal punishment at school. It is concerning that we see no reaction from society and very little action being taken against such teachers.
In South Africa, corporal punishment was abolished in 1997, yet we still see blatant disregard from teachers who violate this law while not being mindful of the impact on the violated child. Sadly, as recent as last week, a news report detailed a horrifying story of a KwaZulu-Natal woman who was arrested for severely beating her 14-year-old niece. This is just one of many horrific stories of how children suffer abuse at the hands of adults, all in the name of discipline and correcting behaviour.
We need to do better, as religious leaders, adults, caregivers, teachers, parents, community leaders and anyone caring for children. Corporal punishment sends a misguided message to children that violence is the answer. If we want to live in a society where violence is no longer the norm, then we must be willing to unlearn ways that inadvertently inculcate a culture of violence in the name of discipline.
What then, do we need to do differently? We all make mistakes — children and adults alike. When children do, we should rather endeavour to teach them communication skills, show them their mistakes, learn from them and work closely with them.
Corporal punishment is not the answer. It might give short-term obedience out of fear, but the long-term consequences are resentment and trauma. Emotional scars, deeper than physical ones, are the result when adults with no sense of emotional intelligence impose violence on children.
Ellen Key, a Swedish writer, once said: “Corporal punishment is humiliating for him who receives it; it is ineffective besides. Neither shame nor physical pain has any other effect than a hardening one.”
Sobering words, words that should always remind us that the best way to discipline should not be resorting to using physical strength on children.
While we observe this Child Protection Week, we remind ourselves that it should not only be this week, but rather a daily behaviour of looking after our children and doing our best to protect them.
Dr. Linda Ncube-Nkomo, CA(SA), Ph.D., is the CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
