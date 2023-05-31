LINDA NCUBE-NKOMO | Dear parents who spank: beaten children beat others

This week, as the country commemorates Child Protection Week, we need to revisit the issue of disciplining of children. We urgently need to reflect on how to raise children without resorting to physical violence to correct behaviour.

Child Protection Week raises awareness and highlights the rights of children as enshrined in the constitution and the Children’s Act. Violence against children is typically discussed in the context of sexual violence and highlighted during the 16 Days of Activism of no violence against women and children, but we don’t say much about violence as a tool of discipline.

South Africa is already a violent country, as indicated by the latest crime statistics, which reveal that more than 6,200 people were killed between January and March this year, a figure that translates to almost 70 murders a day in South Africa.

But interestingly, we don’t link corporal punishment to violence against children. One can’t fathom why adults fail to understand that violence begets violence. Children who experience any form of violence as discipline are most likely to use violence as punishment. We need to break the cycle of violence as a means of discipline and ensure we use and teach different ways of raising disciplined children.

As adults, surely we can agree there are better ways to discipline children and that smacking them paves a destructive path for the child — one littered with long-term trauma.

It is extremely worrisome that a Stats SA report released two months ago stated that about 84% of children experienced corporal punishment at school. It is concerning that we see no reaction from society and very little action being taken against such teachers.