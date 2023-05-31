Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Putin can count on Cele to do what he does best

At least the police minister knows who’s who in the food chain

31 May 2023 - 21:15
Tom Eaton Columnist

As much as I want to criticise Bheki Cele, I think we should take him seriously when he tells us that Western Cape premier Alan Winde won’t be able to arrest Vladimir Putin. After all, Cele is South Africa’s leading expert on not arresting people...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Expensive state-funded homicide is unfolding before our eyes Opinion & Analysis
  2. LISTEN | Eusebius McKaiser's last podcast on TimesLIVE: Is there a viable ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. South Africa’s pact with Russia — and its actions — cast doubt on its claims of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | So much self-praise, so little fanfare for Eskom at the big 100 Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Remember when SA’s middle finger to the West had that Mbeki-esque ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death