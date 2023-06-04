Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | It takes a village to raise a child and keep them safe

Authorities must clamp down on unroadworthy and overloaded school transporters and regularly inspect permits

04 June 2023 - 19:27

How many more children will die on the roads on their way to and from schools before decisive and proactive action is taken by government and parents to ensure their scholar transport is safe and roadworthy?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Health ombud’s office needs a new sheriff with teeth Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | PSL's 'closed-doors' awards raise questions about SA football ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | We’ve lost a champion of accountability and media freedom Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Government needs to heed nursing shortage warnings from the private ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Red Army blues: stuck in a trench with Vladimir Putin Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | That’s such polite advice to mad kings Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Raise your reading glasses to the book that makes you want to ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. LISTEN | Eusebius McKaiser's last podcast on TimesLIVE: Is there a viable ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | PSL's 'closed-doors' awards raise questions about SA football ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'