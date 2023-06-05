STEPHEN TAYLOR | Time for action after terrible blow to reading caused by pandemic

What was done to limit learning losses caused by the pandemic, and did it work?
Of course, the most important step was to reopen schools, which was no simple matter. Extensive new health protocols had to be developed and schools had to be trained on how to implement them. Protective equipment had to be procured and emergency infrastructure had to be provided. I am rehashing all the hot topics of three years ago, because in the current discourse on the latest Pirls results the magnitude of the crisis seems to be long forgotten.
National and provincial departments of basic education, together with many external partners, then rolled out a wide variety of interventions to try to mitigate the lost teaching time. Educational websites were zero-rated; radio broadcasts with stories were aired; revisions to annual teaching plans were made to help teachers accommodate the core of the curriculum within a reduced amount of time.
Through the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative, more than 500,000 young people were employed to work in schools as assistants, of which about 16,000 were appointed as “Reading Champions”. Altogether, more than R13bn was spent on education assistants and general school assistants.
But despite these efforts, nothing was able to fully compensate for the time that children were not in school. A lack of internet in homes, for example, seriously limited the impact of online learning interventions. According to Stats SA data, less than 10% of pupils in public schools had access to some sort of remote learning during the pandemic.
Even before the latest Pirls results came out, as the national department, we had already been measuring the negative impact of the pandemic on learning and had been sharing this research with the public since January 2022. For example, we found that grade 4 children in North West in 2021 were reading at a lower level than grade 3 children in the same sample of schools in 2018 (before the pandemic). This means that more than a year’s worth of learning was lost.
This all goes to show how critical schooling is for children. When children stopped going to school where they receive daily meals, we saw child hunger spike in June 2020. In the same way, when children were taken out of the classroom where they should receive eight hours of home language literacy instruction a week from a teacher trained to teach reading, their learning regressed.
What must be done now?
If taking children out of the classroom had such negative effects on reading, the main solutions also need to be classroom based.
Of course, we should continue with nationwide advocacy efforts, like the Read to Lead campaign, with reading clubs, and with expanding access to online content. However, the most impactful interventions to date have targeted classroom teaching by providing high-dosage forms of teacher training, together with a package of learning and teaching support materials (LTSM).
The DBE’s own Early Grade Reading Study has led the way in the research community to show how this combination of teacher professional development and support materials positively affects classroom teaching and reading outcomes. These findings have already begun to shape the design of curriculum support programmes, such as the Primary School Reading Improvement Programme (PSRIP), and the plan is now to provide these elements out on a larger scale. A detailed costing analysis has already been completed to guide planning for this scale-up.
The DBE is finalising a new reading sector plan, which prioritises a minimum LTSM package to support reading, which will include culturally and age-appropriate reading books that were developed in each home language with the explicit purpose of teaching children to read in that language. Another core component of this plan will be more focused support to teachers.
STEPHEN TAYLOR | Time for action after terrible blow to reading caused by pandemic
South Africa needs more teacher graduates who have been trained to teach reading in the African languages
Image: Daniel Born
The Covid-19 pandemic was a global catastrophe for young children whose schooling was disrupted during the years in which critical foundational skills such as reading must be learnt. And recently, an international literacy study revealed just how disastrous this was for South African children.
The latest results of the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study, known as Pirls, confirmed fears that the percentage of South African children who learn to read with basic comprehension skills by grade 4 had declined to an alarming 19%. South Africa was one of 21 countries whose performance declined since the previous survey in 2016, reflecting the global impact of the pandemic.
We already knew we had a reading challenge before the pandemic, but at least we were on an improving path. In fact, South Africa was one of the fastest improving countries in the Pirls assessment and other international assessments of learning quality. The percentage of children reading with meaning by grade 4 had increased from 13% (Pirls 2006) to 18% (Pirls 2011) and 22% (Pirls 2016).
The level of performance was grim, but the trend was upward. Sadly, this upward trend was dealt a blow by the extraordinary amount of schooling time that was lost in 2020 and 2021.
By the time grade 4 pupils sat for the Pirls reading test in September 2021, they had lost about 60% of school days in 2020 and about 50% of their 2021 school days. Even after schools reopened, the regulations on social distancing forced most schools to use rotational timetabling, meaning pupils would attend school on alternate days or weeks.
It is unfortunate that some critics and political parties are using this tragedy as an opportunity for political point-scoring and to attack the minister of basic education. It is amazing how quickly we forget how much fear and opposition the minister faced when reopening schools, some of which was very personal and ugly. Remember how the minister was accused of gambling with the lives of children and teachers? There was political opposition; there were legal challenges to opening schools; some critics called for the entire 2020 school year to be abandoned.
The point is that government had to navigate the delicate balance of saving lives and preserving children’s education without the luxury of waiting for conclusive research and hindsight to tell us to do.
EDITORIAL | Our children are doomed to failure if we don’t get them to read
Greater priority will be given to home language literacy teaching, because children have to learn the skills of reading in a language they understand. We know that the reading results at grade 4 reflect weak learning foundations in grades 1 to 3, where we see not enough children learning to connect letters with sounds, recognise words, or develop fluency in these decoding skills that will allow them to move on to the more advanced skills of reading with meaning. These skills are best learnt in home language, and can then be transferred to a second language at a later stage.
We also know that what happens before children even start school is critical. The recent Thrive by Five survey revealed that only 35% of South African children are developmentally on track by the age of five. This survey measured early learning domains like gross motor development, emergent literacy and numeracy, executive functioning and physical stunting. If we improve the likelihood of children “thriving by five” we will also increase their chances of reading with meaning by the age of 10.
The recent transfer of many ECD functions to the departments of basic education presents an opportunity to significantly improve access to better quality early learning opportunities. This will build on the massive rollout of the grade R programme over the past 20 years. A new funding grant to provide learning resources to about 20,000 early learning programmes this year has already been secured from the National Treasury.
Another area of focus in the next few years must be at universities, where initial teacher education courses have previously not focused enough on how to teach reading. We need to produce more teacher graduates who have been trained to teach reading in the African languages.
That so many of our children are not learning the basic skills of reading in time is too serious a matter to be defensive about or to use for political blame games. It is time to respond with a new round of system-wide support to teachers and classrooms, returning South Africa to her pre-pandemic trend of educational improvement.
* Dr Stephen Taylor is the director of research, monitoring and evaluation in the national department of basic education.
