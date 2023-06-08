MAKHUDU SEFARA | Forget the niceties of ethics for now, Chikane must stop the rampant criminality
Frank Chikane’s integrity commission must act independently and dispassionately if it is to make any inroads against crime and corruption
08 June 2023 - 21:26
Freshly-minted ANC head of the integrity commission (IC) Frank Chikane did not mince his words when he told the nation this week: “I am not ready to be governed by criminals.”..
MAKHUDU SEFARA | Forget the niceties of ethics for now, Chikane must stop the rampant criminality
Frank Chikane’s integrity commission must act independently and dispassionately if it is to make any inroads against crime and corruption
Freshly-minted ANC head of the integrity commission (IC) Frank Chikane did not mince his words when he told the nation this week: “I am not ready to be governed by criminals.”..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos