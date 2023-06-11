JUSTICE MALALA | We want transparency, not Zuma-like smoke and mirrors
We expected a brave new dawn, but Ramaphosa administration has been no better than Zuma’s ‘wasted years’
11 June 2023 - 20:16
It was inevitable that a wave of euphoria would sweep over South Africa in February 2018 when President Cyril Ramaphosa took over the reins from his scandal-soaked and captured comrade, Jacob Zuma. Ramaphosa explicitly positioned himself as the antithesis of the man from Nkandla...
JUSTICE MALALA | We want transparency, not Zuma-like smoke and mirrors
We expected a brave new dawn, but Ramaphosa administration has been no better than Zuma’s ‘wasted years’
It was inevitable that a wave of euphoria would sweep over South Africa in February 2018 when President Cyril Ramaphosa took over the reins from his scandal-soaked and captured comrade, Jacob Zuma. Ramaphosa explicitly positioned himself as the antithesis of the man from Nkandla...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos