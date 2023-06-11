Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | We want transparency, not Zuma-like smoke and mirrors

We expected a brave new dawn, but Ramaphosa administration has been no better than Zuma’s ‘wasted years’

11 June 2023 - 20:16

It was inevitable that a wave of euphoria would sweep over South Africa in February 2018 when President Cyril Ramaphosa took over the reins from his scandal-soaked and captured comrade, Jacob Zuma. Ramaphosa explicitly positioned himself as the antithesis of the man from Nkandla...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | A sting in the tail: don’t hold your breath for the Scorpions’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Expensive state-funded homicide is unfolding before our eyes Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | It seems Modise and friends want fokol to do with democracy Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC’s foreign policy and how the West was lost Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | If you hate LGBTQ+ people, best avoid these rotisserie chickens Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Kiss and curdle: making it, taking it, wasting it Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Forget the niceties of ethics for now, Chikane must stop the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Politicians must feel the pressure of concerning water quality Opinion & Analysis
  5. SONGEZO ZIBI | ANC now feels the sting for messing with the Scorpions Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng
Ramaphosa visits 'dismal' Rooiwal waste water plant