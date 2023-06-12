TOM EATON | So Ramaphosa wants a peace of the action?
It will be interesting to see what our president contributes to peace talks with Russia and Ukraine, other than just smiling and nodding
12 June 2023 - 20:10
It’s been a rough few years for Cyril Ramaphosa and Bheki Cele, but as our rumoured president heads off to peace talks in Russia and Ukraine, and the country’s most impotently belligerent fedora returns from China having caught up on the latest advances in suppressing democracy, both will feel the glow of being surrounded by people who don’t know them and therefore still treat them with a modicum of respect...
