JUSTICE MALALA | SA is part of the problem and will only advocate Russian ‘peace’
South Africa should not be part of any Ukraine conflict peace mission, it should be at home sorting out its own myriad problems
18 June 2023 - 20:01
South Africa should not be part of the African mission to broker peace in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Our country is now so deeply implicated in Russia’s military and diplomatic campaign to paint Ukraine as a warmonger — instead of a victim — that SA is now very nearly a participant in the conflict. On the global stage, SA is now regarded as a firm ally of Moscow...
