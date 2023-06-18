Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Revolutionary ideas are not so cut and dried

Corruption, cadre deployment and BEE has destroyed the notion of public service and replaced it with self-interest, party interests and greed

18 June 2023 - 20:09

Politically involved black South African youth must redefine what it means to be “revolutionary”, away from shouting slogans, recycling outdated ideology, and burning public assets during protests, to one of community service, whether cleaning streets, volunteering their services in communities, or holding governing political parties accountable to their constitutional obligations...

