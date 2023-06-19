TOM EATON | ‘Both sides’, detachable spines, barricade Wally: all the props were there for Putin’s stage
In talks with the African delegations, Russia’s president reportedly interrupted speakers and showed them how much he respected them and their continent
19 June 2023 - 20:40
Finally, after many years and much speculation, we’ve discovered where Cyril Ramaphosa keeps his detachable spine: in a crate with with sniper rifles, a stack of photocopied, useless permits and a larger stack of photocopied, substantially more useless cadres...
