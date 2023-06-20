CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Arrogant South African security team deserved its Rhoode awakening
The litany of errors in planning the ill-fated flight to Poland and sheer arrogance of the security personnel is extremely disturbing
20 June 2023 - 20:26
A chill ran down my spine when colleague Amanda Khoza, aboard that ill-fated chartered SAA Airbus that got stranded in Warsaw for 26 hours, described how they were almost denied entry into Italian airspace en route to a stopover in Poland...
